My Hero: Karen Regan

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Goodlettsville breast cancer survivor says she owes her life to God and her friend, Karen Regan.

Becky Wilson is her pet sitter and they forged a strong friendship over the last few years. But when Wilson, who is single, got her cancer diagnosis, she had no one to take her to chemo and doctor appointments.

When Regan heard about that, she immediately said, "I'll do it."

"She's been with me to all my appointments, my scans, my doctor appointments. She even threw me a party about a month ago," Wilson said. "She is just amazing. She never complains. She sat with me at chemo for hours and surgery."

Wilson says it took her a year to get through it all.

The best part of the story is that Wilson is cancer free. Her hair is growing back and she feels good. But because of Regan's generosity, Wilson is going to start a ministry. She wants to help other cancer patients who may not have anyone to help them. She wants to provide transportation and meals or just a shoulder to cry on — just like Regan did for her.