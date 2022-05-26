My Hero: Kayla Fellman-Slavens

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — As teachers wrap up the school year, there's a special first grade teacher at DuPont Elementary in Old Hickory that we are shining our My Hero spotlight on for May 18. Her name is Kayla Fellman-Slavens.

Kayla Mitchell, who nominated her, said that in the 2020-2021 school year her daughter Gabby was in her kindergarten class. But because it was such a difficult year learning remotely, Mrs. Fellman-Slavens actually moved up with her whole class to the first grade to help them make the transition to learning in person. A move she did not have to make.

"She is the reason Gabby is flourishing in all academics," Mitchell wrote. "She's radiant, she's vibrant, she has so much empathy and she's really come along as a mother figure. She's always there for the kids and the parents. If you need anything, there's not a problem to call. She makes time for you anytime you need it... she's there. That's what makes her great is she's always there."

Mitchell said she loves Fellman-Slavens so much that she would pay to have her teach second graders next year.