My Hero: Ken Solgot

Thursday's Hero is Ken Solgot.

He came into Kristy Bohling's life when she was 5 years old. Even after a divorce from her mom, Bohling says he stayed in her life.

She chose to honor Solgot by nominating him as "My Hero."

"My dad has always been the rock of our family," she said. "He is not biologically my father, but he chose to love me like his own and never left."

She is 40 now and says Solgot has seen a lot of heartache this year, including losing his son to cancer and his mom passing in the same week in August.

Still, she says he hasn't lost his compassion. Bohling says he puts a smile on his face and is the most caring person you could ever meet.

"Through it all, my dad never worried about himself. He only worried about us kids. I don't know how he has that kind of strength. but that's incredible to me," she said.

