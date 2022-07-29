My Hero: Larry Brannum

MONROE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a medical condition paralyzed Monroe, Tennessee resident Don Comstock, his neighbor didn't hesitate to help him. Larry Brannum is Friday's "My Hero."

In fact, Comstock called Brannum, "the most selfless person I've ever met."

Comstock said that in 2019, he got Guillain Barre Syndrome, where he suddenly became paralyzed. He spent some time at Vanderbilt Hospital, a rehab facility and even a couple of months in a nursing home. During that time of recovery, Brannum built him two wheelchair ramps, widened three doorways for his wheelchair, drove his wife to Vanderbilt Hospital several times, and even mowed his lawn every week.

Brannum works for Jones Brothers Construction, and works in Nashville and west of Nashville most days. He spends two hours driving just one way to work every day. Yet, he didn’t give a second thought to cutting his own sleep time short to do whatever he could for Comstock.

"I will forever be grateful to Larry-my friend, my neighbor, my brother in Christ. I thank Jesus every day for bringing Larry into my life. This man is a true hero!" Comstock said.