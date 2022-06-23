My Hero: Lisa Maddox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes a hug from a friend can make everything better and Louise Tucker says that warmth and love are what drew her to her hero.

The 'My Hero' for June 23 is Lisa Maddox. She's the director of the 50 Forward program at Donelson Station, which is where she and Tucker met.

Tucker says the very first time they were introduced, Lisa's hug was so genuine and comforting that she comes back every week just to see her.

"She comes into a room with this big beautiful bright smile and just energizes the room," Tucker said. "She truly cares about seniors and how many people are alone or the ones that have families are tied up with their own families or jobs. She draws us together, she keeps us busy and she energizes us. She has so much enthusiasm for life and passes it to all of us."

Tucker and Maddox met about three years ago. Tucker says she drives 27 miles from her home and even passes another 50 Forward program, but loves Maddox so much she doesn't want to miss out on anything with her.

By the way the Donelson Station program is the largest in Nashville with 700 members!