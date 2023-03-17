My Hero: Ms. Helen Reardon

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved cashier in Manchester has earned the honor of "My Hero" this week.

Mary Jane Nicholson wrote an email describing one of the kindest people in her hometown, named Ms. Helen Reardon. Nicholson says that Reardon works a lot of afternoon/evening shifts at the Food Lion Grocery Store.

"There are genuinely good people in the world and Ms. Helen (as everyone calls her) is definitely one of them," she says.

Ms. Helen has worked at the Food Lion since 2006. Her manager Tonya Rogers says everybody in Manchester knows her.

"She's nice to everybody and an all-around genuine person," Rogers said. "She's a true asset to us here at Food Lion and completely gives her all to the town we serve!"

There's even a Facebook thread going on about her right now. The users comment on her smile, her sweetness and her helpfulness.

Mary Hayden even wrote, "She (Ms. Helen) should be the queen of Manchester!"

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.