My Hero: Packing hope to kids around the world

Throughout the year, Amy Dawson rallies volunteers at a local church to pack shoeboxes filled with gifts and hope for children around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

But for Amy, it’s less about what goes into the box and more about the love that goes out with each package.

And that is why Amy Dawson is this week’s My Hero

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Amy's choice of charity, which is Samaritan's Purse.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.