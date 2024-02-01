My Hero: Pastor and his wife in Dickson care for the community during winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our recent bout with the cold and snow showed us how people care for each other in trying times, including a pastor and his wife in Dickson, and they are My Hero's today.

Mathew and his wife Tricia Curtis with Empowered Ministries opened their church and helped several of the homeless, and 3 elderly neighbors whose water pipes had frozen.

They kept serving until the temps warmed up.

They did not want those people to be out in the cold so they opened up the church and Pastor Matt took the night shift and his wife day shift and for five days cooked meals," said Lisa Zimdars.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.