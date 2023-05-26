My Hero: Portland man honors wife's cancer fight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We get a lot of nominations for My Hero at NewsChannel5. But I wanted to share this sweet email with you from Steve Tomlinson of Portland, Tennessee about his wife.

"I would like to mention my wife for My Hero. She passed away on July 4th of 2020 after a bout with cancer. She was diagnosed in 2016. I was with her all the way. As sick as she was she always had a big smile on her face.

The thing I want to bring out is that through it all she had two pages of names of people she knew and didn't know that she called their names every single night in prayer. We would go for her treatment and would be in the elevator with someone else that had cancer and she always would ask if she could pray with them. Even in restaurants, she would pray with people if she could tell that they were going through the same thing. I miss her so much but she will always be my hero."

A difficult and deadly cancer diagnosis back in 2016, never deterred Cynthia Tomlinson of Portland from caring for others. Her husband of 42 years, Steve Tomlinson nominated her for my hero.

Steve told NewsChannel 5 that Cynthia had breast cancer and endured chemo and radiation, but it came back.

She passed away on July 4, 2020. But he says despite how sick she was, she never stopped praying for others.

"Even as sick and as bad off as she was, she always kept everybody else first," he explained. "She had three pages of names of people she didn't even know. Some she did, but most she didnt. Every single day without fail she would call these names out in prayer. We'd go to the chemo appointments and riding the elevator and she'd say can I pray for you? It didn't matter if a restaurant or where ever, she'd pray for them."

Steve said she always had a smile on her face too...that's what he misses the most.

Together they had one daughter and two grandchildren.

