My Hero: Raymond Wells

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — You might mistake Raymond Wells for one of the students at Portland East Middle School. One of his colleagues, Michael Hollingsworth says the custodian is just one of the most kind and likable people he's ever met!

"The kids love him. He's always got a smile on his face and is a character," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth says he got to know Wells last year during breakfast duty together in the cafeteria. He says they hit it off as friends and then Hollingsworth began noticing all the extra things Wells did at the school, especially for the students.

"I saw him buy two students this past school year a brand new pair of shoes," Hollingsworth said, explaining that the students' shoes were worn out."He didn't even say anything to them. He saw them and brought them back the next day and gave them to the kids and of course, they were wearing those shoes every day."

Hollingsworth said last month during summer school, Wells got some serious medical news and was hospitalized. He also wanted to share his hero to lift Wells up during his recovery and offer a little sunshine for his day, since Wells spreads so much to those around him.