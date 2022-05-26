My Hero: Sean Gilbert

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mt. Juliet woman has nominated her hard-working neighbor who goes above and beyond for this week's My Hero.

"He really does look out for us in a big way and I think that's what makes him so special," said Cara Beasley in describing her neighbor Sean Gilbert.

Beasley has lived near him for two years. In that time he has done everything from bringing the trash cans up her steep driveway to picking up her mother's medicine on the other side of town.

"He's come over and changes our air filters that are in the ceiling every month. He's come over and changed all of our light bulbs. All the things you'd normally have on a honey-do list. He jokes not only does he have a honey-do list at the house, but he's got one for us too." Beasley said. "I would love to see him recognized for just being a good guy."

Thank you, Sean Gilbert, for making a difference on your street, right where you are! Good Job!