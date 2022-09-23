My Hero: Steve Gianakos

BON AQUA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bon Aqua man who stepped up for his family at 12 years old when their father passed away is still there for his siblings four decades later. Holly Price of Greenbrier nominated her brother Steve Gianakos for "My Hero."

She says even though he has a very demanding job, he will give up sleep or his own family time for someone in need. She says recently he got a call that a friend's car had stopped on the side of the road and not only did he pick up his friend, but he repaired the car!

Price said that's just what a good person he is.

"He's always putting other people first," she said.

Price just had a knee replacement and her husband is on disability so they are watching their money extra closely right now. Price says when Gianakos invited her over for a Labor Day barbecue, she was worried about spending the money on gas.

"Next thing I know he's on Venmo and sent me $45 and then on the way home he messaged me and said look under the visor and there's 40 more dollars to get me through. It's not the money, it's the thought," Price said.

She says he's doing "God's work."

If you want to nominate a hero just write to me at myhero@newschannel5.com.