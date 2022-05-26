My Hero: Terry Herndon

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Longtime North Sumner Elementary School principal Terry Herndon is retiring this month after 48 years in the Sumner County school system.

He has been a student, teacher, coach and principal for most of his life in Sumner County.

One of his former students, Bryan Carter, wanted to honor Herndon not only for his nearly five decades as an educator, but for helping him when he was in elementary school. Carter, now 32 years old, said he had some speech issues that Herndon helped him overcome.

"This year, Mr. Herndon helped my son achieve better grades in the fifth grade and always checked in on him," Carter said.

Congratulations Mr. Herndon, you are "My Hero." Best of luck in retirement!