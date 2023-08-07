My Hero: This Ruby is not only a gem, but a precious sister as well

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ruby is one of those people who always puts others needs before her own and her sister wanted to show her how much she appreciates all she does in their family.

Liza Gissendanner of Murfreesboro, Tennessee wrote NewsChannel 5 about her sister Ruby Gissendanner of Chicago.

"Hello NewChannel 5 crew who I enjoy watching every morning since I’m no longer at work due to an ankle surgery. I want to mention a few things about my sister who’s my hero her name is Ruby and she’s the most loving , compassionate, selfless, loyal, hardworking, superwoman I know. She’s working a full time job , driving for Uber, helping to raise her 3 grandkids with her daughter having another one in August. Her daughter and grandchildren live with my sister who is also helping to care for my mother Blanche who’s 87 and going to dialysis very Tuesday and Saturday. Ruby is always positive and cheerful but at times she can feel overwhelmed which makes me feel sad because I can’t help at this. My sister would love to have time for vacations, moving to Tennessee, getting her hair and nails done and really just getting a night of sleep. She rarely complains she’s battling a few health issues herself so that’s why I’m making her my hero. I hope this story is picked we’re still very blessed to have our mom she’s 87 and funny , loving and very thankful."