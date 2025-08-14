My Hero: Turning pain into purpose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a traumatic injury just days after her 20th birthday, Madison Richardson faced a long and painful recovery.

Instead of giving up, she turned her pain into purpose, becoming a powerful advocate for stronger workers' compensation laws in Tennessee.

That’s why White House's Madison is this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Madison's choice of charity, which is the Shepherd Center.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.