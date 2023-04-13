My Hero: Vets help family arrange proper burial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman tried for more than 6 years to get military honors for her late brother with no luck.

Until two local veterans stepped in and they are My Hero's today!

Sara Jean Sweeney says she called her brother Mike Dixon "her knight in shining armor". He served in the Air Force in the 1970's. But when he passed in 2016, the family couldn't get the paperwork together in time to give him the military honors burial he deserved.

She recently reached out to the Post 289 Honor Guard in Clarksville. Two men, David Zeveney and Bob Sisson, helped with the paperwork to give the family closure.

They arranged for a special ceremony for Mike and his sister and his daughter attended.

I asked her, "How was that ceremony for you?"

Sweeney replied, "Oh gosh, I looked upward at heaven and said 'look brother, we did it, we did it'

So again, thank you David Zeveney and Bob Glisson for making this military service happen for the Sweeney family. You and the entire Clarksville honor guard also deserve a thank you for your service.