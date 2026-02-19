My Hero: Volunteering with a smile in Old Hickory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman’s heart for service is making a big difference.

From helping children around the world to supporting local schools and first responders, Old Hickory's own Geri Ray gives her time, energy, and resources to others without ever asking for recognition.

That's why she's this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Geri's choice of charity, which is Samaritan's Purse.

