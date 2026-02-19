Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsMy Hero

Actions

My Hero: Volunteering with a smile in Old Hickory

From helping children around the world to supporting local schools and first responders, Old Hickory's own Geri Ray gives her time, energy, and resources to others without ever asking for recognition.
My Hero: Volunteering with a smile in Old Hickory
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman’s heart for service is making a big difference.

From helping children around the world to supporting local schools and first responders, Old Hickory's own Geri Ray gives her time, energy, and resources to others without ever asking for recognition.

That's why she's this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Geri's choice of charity, which is Samaritan's Purse.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

My Hero generic

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.