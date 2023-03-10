My Hero: Westwood Middle School staff

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — It isn't every day that we get a "My Hero" submission honoring dozens of people, but a Manchester principal says every person at his school is a hero.

Jim Dobson, the interim principal at Westwood Middle in Manchester, wrote that it is "overwhelming" to see what everyone does, every day to help the children in his building.

"Eleven years I have worked with these people and every day what they do for our kids and community. It's overwhelming. And I thought somebody ought to know," Dobson said.

He bragged about his custodian staff, teachers, guidance counselor, cafeteria staff, and his front office workers. He says that whatever goes on that he needs to take care of, his office employees catch it and if he can't get to something, they handle it. He also remarks that they field calls daily from anxious and nervous parents and go out of their way to find answers and reassure them.

He joked, "they don't even need me!"

Dobson says Westwood Middle has 460 kids many of whom are from lower-income households. He says many days his teachers go beyond their classroom lessons to provide food, clothing and even nurturing the children who don't have the best home life.

