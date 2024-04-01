Nashville woman embodies selflessness, giving to unhoused and animals in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman embodies selflessness, generously giving to the unhoused and animals fueled by her compassion.

Today's hero is Laurie Green.

I've learned she has an unwavering commitment to touch hearts and lives through her kindness and devotion to both people and pets.

She started the non-profit SafPaw, Southern Alliance for People and Pets and by pure empathy she has dedicated herself to anyone facing hardship. Diana Burke nominated her.

"She goes out and gets people that are out transport to cold weather shelters when its cold," Burke said. "She does sandwich Saturday where she takes people sandwiches that are hungry."

And for animals, she spays and neuters, houses them, provides medication and vaccinations. She will give her donation right back to SafPaw, that's $250 thanks to sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law.

