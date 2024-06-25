Nonprofit serves mentally and physically challenged children at Camp MARC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It started with a group of parents with special needs kids who wanted their kids to feel normal and today Camp MARC is My Hero.

Camp MARC is a nonprofit organization that has served mentally and physically challenged children in Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and beyond for more than sixty years.

MARC stands for Many Associations for Remarkable Citizens. They participate in music, nature, sports, arts and crafts and swimming and boating. They have a talent show, camp olympics and an awards ceremony and dance. It serves people from 18 to 70 years old.

Diana Utley wrote to me about them, shes volunteered for years.

"Amy says, why do you get to emotional, what hits you so hard? Their smiles on their faces," said Utley. "They get to be normal and do all the things normal people get to do. This is so many of their vacations for the years."

Thanks to our generous sponsors, Camp Marc will receive a $250 donation!

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.