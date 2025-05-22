Portland woman runs non-profit out of her home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ashley Anderson started Portland Pay It Forward out of her own home — but it grew so much she had to move out.

Now, her former home serves as the non-profit's brick-and-mortar location, offering food, hygiene products, and connecting neighbors through a local giving group.

Her heart for service is why Ashley is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Ashley's choice of charity, which is Portland Pay It Forward.

