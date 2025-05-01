Retired firetruck in Dover feeds hearts, stomachs and souls thanks to this hero

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Dover, a retired firetruck is now being used to make a meaningful impact — feeding stomachs, hearts, and souls. It's all thanks to a local woman with a heart of gold.

This week's My Hero is Jenny Hyde, whose compassion and dedication continue to inspire her neighbors.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Jenny's choice of charity, which is the Little Red Fire Truck food pantry.

