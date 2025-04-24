Robert Porter shows his strength, kindness and a heart of gold

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Photojournalist Dan Blommel and I had the honor of meeting Robert Porter from Gallatin, TN.

You see, at 35, Robert lives with Asperger’s and has faced serious challenges, but his strength, kindness, and a heart of gold that shines through it all.

Here's this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate 250 dollars to Robert's choice of charity, which is Autism Tennessee.

