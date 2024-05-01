Rutherford County woman helps others make the most of second chances

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — "A lady who doesn't have a lot, but shares what ever she has." That's how friends of Julie Hadlock describe her.

Julie helps women at the work house at the Rutherford County Correctional Center. She uses the lessons she's learned from her past to help these women know that they deserve a second chance and hope for a future.

She also helps them transition from jail back into the community by helping them with food, shelter, clothing and even ID's.

Our generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury law will donate $250 in her name to her favorite charity, The Timothy Network, a local ministry.

