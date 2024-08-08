School dean at Antioch High School uses incredible spirit to inspire students every day

There are people who get up and go to work every day with an incredible spirit and they just don't make the top story or the headline that's why I bring you my hero each week.

Today's hero fits that description perfectly! Tony Raye is the Dean of Students at Antioch High School in Metro.

He started years ago at the bottom of the teaching chain with his transitional teaching license and has worked his way up to administrator.

He starred as a basketball player at Gallatin High and Austin Peay, but is the biggest cheerleader for any student that needs a hand up.

His long time friend and former fellow teacher Joel Petersen wrote to me about Tony. He says Tony continues to serve students in every way possible.

"I think for me Tony is my hero because Tony is a guy who is a Black man in education who is there to help out kids who don't get the attention they deserve for multiple reasons," said Petersen. "He has never really strayed from that desire to help those students."

