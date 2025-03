SHELBYVILLE, TN (WTVF) — Thinking back to middle school… Is there one teacher that stood out? It may not have been your favorite subject… But they made it really fun and interesting.

Well, the students at Harris middle school have a teacher that does just that. That’s what makes Katherine Gable this weeks my hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to The Harris House.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.