Shauntel Jennings is an inspiration to students at Isaac Litton Middle School

At Isaac Litton Middle School in Nashville, teacher and coach Shauntel Jennings has inspired countless students both in the classroom and on the court.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Isaac Litton Middle School in Nashville, teacher and coach Shauntel Jennings has inspired countless students both in the classroom and on the court.

Now, even as she battles breast cancer, she continues to support her students and community—which is why she's this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Shauntel's choice of charity, which is Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

