The face behind a Christmas giveaway in Todd County

TODD COUNTY, KY. — It's not even Labor Day, but a Todd County, Kentucky woman is way ahead of most of us on Christmas!

She's doing it all for children in need, but that's not all Carolyn Farmer does to help others.

Every year, The Providence Church has a Christmas Giveaway to help kids get clothes and toys under the tree. It's a group effort, but Carolyn is sort of the 'face' behind it.

She also cooks for a shut- in and donates that money to the holiday fund and even sells her homemade strawberry jam all of it for the Christmas project. But Carolyn, who most people call CECE also has a card writing ministry and raises money for relay for life, a cause close to her heart.

Thanks to our generous sponsor, Bart Durham Injury Law, they are donating $250 to the charity of Carolyn's choice which is the Providence Church - Todd County Needy Children's Fund.

