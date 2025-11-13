Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This hero does marvelous work for Marshall County

He's coached youth sports, helped families in need, and even led disaster relief efforts. His dedication and heart for his neighbors in Marshall County make him this week’s My Hero.
Posted

MARSHALL CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cory Burns has spent years serving his community.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Cory's choice of charity, which is the Cops for Kids program with the Lewisburg Police Department.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.

