HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — While many in the community support food pantries, library boxes, and even toy exchanges, Danielle Kelvey in Hopkinsville is focused on our four-legged friends.

Her compassion and commitment are why she's this week's My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Danielle's choice of charity, which is Max's Hope Pet Rescue.

