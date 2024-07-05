This retired pastor is still making a difference in his community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a Nashville man that seems to have forgotten he's retired. Pastor James K. Alexander is quietly still making a difference in his community and that makes him today's My Hero.

Penny Steele wrote to me about Pastor Alexander because she says the way he helps people is like watching a true servants heart at work. He preaches at funerals, offers counseling and mentors youth to stay in church.

He never asks for a dime either. She says if he sees someone on the street that asks for money, he gives. He says he doesn't worry what they'll do with it, God put it on his heart to share what he has...so he does.

Thanks to our generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law, Pastor Alexander will received $250 dollars to give to the charity of his choice and he has chosen Greater First Street Baptist Church.

