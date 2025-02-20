This Sumner County hero is committed to environmental care and education!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While it’s not part of her job, it is her passion. Eleanor Ensley is on a mission to care for God’s green earth and educate others about the importance of recycling and preserving nature. Quietly, without seeking attention, she cleans up debris and keeps her surroundings beautiful. That’s why Eleanor Ensley is today’s My Hero.

A dedicated environmental advocate, Eleanor lives in Castalian Springs, TN, and uses her wagon to collect trash along the river-way. She is a committed neighbor and a true champion for nature. Recently, she planted a Japanese maple and is nurturing it with care to ensure its survival. She also enjoys capturing and sharing stunning photos of local nature.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, a $250 donation will be made to Eleanor’s chosen charity, Bledsoe Creek State Park's Pollinator Garden.

A special thanks to NewsChannel 5 Nashville Photojournalist Dan Blommel for shooting and editing this My Hero segment.

