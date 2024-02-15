This week's hero makes a difference for the unhoused in the community

My hero today is woman with a heart for the unhoused in Nashville.

Dianne Swann wrote to me about her niece, Sabrina Martin. This busy mom, who works full-time somehow finds the extra time to help people who are often forgotten or misunderstood.

Martin faithfully feeds the homeless the second Sunday of every month..but that's not all.

"She has such a big heart. but works with the unhoused for three years she prepares food thousands of blankets and sleeping bags, pots and pans and food, mostly out of her pocket," said Swann.

Sabrina Martin, you are so kindhearted...thank you for making a difference in our community!

