This woman mortgaged her own home to help those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today's My Hero mortgaged her own home to make sure the disadvantaged across the Mid-State had a place to get healthcare.

Kim Riley wrote to me about her boss, Jenny Dittes who is the extraordinary CEO of Hope Family Health in Westmoreland, Tennessee.

Jenny is a physicians assistant and started in a double wide trailer back in 2005 to provide affordable healthcare to people regardless of insurance status and ability to pay. And now there are offices in three cities with plans to expand.

Kim and her coworker sat down with me for an interview.

"Because she literally walks like Jesus. She doesn't judge anyone, anyone is welcome in this clinic so they can come here and not be judged," Riley said.

I want to share their website with you! You must watch the testimonials in their videos, it will bring you to tears to see what Jenny and their entire staff have created.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.