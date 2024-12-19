Watch Now
Tim Conway and Marlene Burns set the tone for students at Rossview Elementary

School mornings can be stressful! School anxiety, sibling drama or just losing a shoe! That’s why setting the tone matters.
And that’s exactly what Rossview Elementary’s bus drivers do—bringing excitement, energy, and care every day.

This week’s heroes are Mr. Tim Conway and Ms. Marlene Burns!

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will be making a $250 donation to Tim and Marlene's choice of charity, which is the Manna Cafe Ministries.

