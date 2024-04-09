Today's hero protects students daily as a crossing guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every morning our school crossing guards navigate busy streets to help our children get into and out of school safely.

Often, they risk their lives for our kids.

Mrs. Dorris Wade is one of those whose only mission is safety and that makes her today's My Hero. She's the crossing guard at Smith Springs Elementary in Antioch.

Taylor Ram wrote to me about her because when Taylor drops her kids off to school, she's witnessed some close calls with cars and kids. Mrs. Dorris has also fought for extra signage to reduce speed and urge caution in the school zone.

"People come and speed thru and there has been multiple times that shes had to jump in front of vehicles to stop a kid," Ram wrote. "There's parents that stop in the middle of the road when shes trying to get other students across. Shes just eyes focused in every direction. How she can see it all is amazing to me. I just feel like she goes above and beyond and puts herself in danger just to protect the students."

My Hero's generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law is now gifting a charity of My hero's choice, a $250 donation. Mrs. Wade has picked Saint Jude to receive her award.

