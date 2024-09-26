Today's My Hero works to make sure no child goes hungry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ashley Swann created Food to the Rescue, a non profit in Putnam County from her own birthday money. It's mission is to feed kids during breaks from school so no child goes hungry.

She's worked as a community activist for years, which includes helping build a playground for kids in Putnam County. But then asked God, what's next?

That is exactly what she's doing! She began Food to the Rescue in 2017 to make sure kids ages one to 18 had food to eat during breaks from school. She started with eight families...in seven years it has grown to feeding just under one thousand kids a year and now in Putnam and Overton counties.

They are also doing hygiene bags and as a non profit need all the help they can get. You can donate on their website foodtotherescue.org

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law they are getting a $250 donation right away.

