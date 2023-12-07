Trigg County man dedicates each day to bringing joy to others

CADIZ, Tenn. (WTVF) — After getting a second chance at life, one man has dedicated each day to blessing others.

In a house in rural Trigg County one man touches people across the world every single day.

Deacon James D. Bridges has a giant book filled with names and dates.

"The first thing I do when I get up is thank the Lord for another day, then I see how many birthdays I got to sing today," said Bridges.

It's earned him the nickname: the birthday man.

He calls friends and strangers, old and young

Forty years ago, James had an aneurysm and was not expected to survive. But when he made it to his next birthday, he was so grateful, he decided to bless people on their birthday!

Because even though his speech didn't fully recover, he found that he could still sing.

It is his gift to you.

"They will start crying and then I will start crying it feels good to know someone watching over you," he said.

He started singing to only a handful, now his annual list of birthday calls has grown by the thousands.

It takes hours some days to check off the names and he often has to leave a message, but gets most excited when someone answers.

The birthday man using the beloved song we all know in his own special way.

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.