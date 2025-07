NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She humbly said she was just doing her job, but when you serve with your whole heart, it becomes a mission.

That’s why Williamson County's' Nurse Debra Demitris is this week’s My Hero.

Thanks to Bart Durham Injury Law, they will donate $250 to Debra's choice of charity, which is the National Diabetes Association

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.