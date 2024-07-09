Lebanon woman helps give animals to military veterans for companionship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon woman loves animals, so much she has ten dogs of her own! But after she adopted four from Dogingham Palace Pet Rescue she fell in love with the rescue's mission.

Today, the founder, Jo Jarvis is My Hero.

Jo started Doginham, the all-volunteer, all-donation charity back in 2012. It's based on her simple compassion to care for animals no one wants. She takes some of these animals to get spayed or neutered, shots and any treatments they might need. Then she gives some of them to military veterans for companionship and say thank you for their service.

Even when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it didn't stop her.

Thanks to our generous sponsor Bart Durham Injury Law, Jo will get a donation of $250 to use for the charity of her choice and she's decided to use the money on animal care at Dogingham Palace Pet Rescue! They've got some pretty cute pups ready to adopt right now!

If you would like to nominate someone for My Hero, send us an email at myhero@newschannel5.com.