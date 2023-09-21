'My people always show up for me' Springfield church supports cancer patient

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local church stepped up to help a local woman undergoing cancer treatments. Mount Denson Cumberland Presbyterian held a yard sale, donating the money raised to Erin Earheart.

The mother of three girls found out she had cancer after going to the doctor over spring break. She eventually got a body scan.

"The cancer was in my right hip, my left hip, knees, sternum, ribs, collar bone, shoulder, scapula, everywhere plus lymph nodes," Erin said.

Her sister had her move in with her after the results came in. Despite the pain she is going through, you cannot miss the positivity radiating off of Erin.

"I'm still scared. I'm not out of the woods, but that's the worst part. The best part is I'm surrounded by so much love and support," Erin said.

She still has another round of chemo left, but a scan showed her lesions shrinking. Through it all, that support remains.

"My people always show up for me," Erin said.