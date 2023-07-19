Mya Fuller's cause of death revealed after autopsy report released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A medical examiner has declared the cause of death a homicide in the case of Mya Fuller, a 22-year-old woman whose body was found in rural Wilson County.

The report said Fuller died of gunshot wounds, where she was shot in the ribs and the pelvis. It isn't clear how Fuller arrived in the field where she was found, the report said. Three people were charged with her murder in mid-July, and one of the trio was charged with abusing a corpse. Fuller had no drugs or alcohol in her system.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office officials said the suspects and Fuller did not have an ongoing relationship and that they did not know Fuller prior to that day. All three arrested are held without bond in the Wilson County Jail and could face the death penalty. She was last seen on the evening July 30, 2022, after working a job at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Detectives in the case haven't released a motive for Fuller's death.