Mystery disappearance: Jennifer Wix would have turned 40 this week

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mom and toddler disappeared without a trace nearly two decades ago. This week, her family would have celebrated Jennifer Wix's 40th birthday.

For Jennifer's mom, Kathy Nale, time doesn't heal all wounds. It only makes it worse.

"It goes on and on and on," Nale said. "We wake up with it every morning, and we got to bed with it every night."

It's been more than 18 years since 21-year-old Jennifer Wix and her 2-year-old daughter, Adrianna, vanished from the Cross Plains community.

"Chaotic," Nale said. "Torture."

In 2004, NewsChannel5 was there as Kathy put up fliers and searched houseboats at Center Hill Lake for her daughter and granddaughter.

They were last seen by Jennifer's boyfriend, Joey Benton. At the time, NewsChannel5 interviewed him.

“Just let us know you’re okay,” Benton said.

In 2013, the case was reclassified in Robertson County as a homicide.

And in August of 2022, Jennifer would have celebrated a milestone.

"I can remember my 40th," Nale said. "Matter of fact, I was 40 when Adrianna was born. I was a grandmother at 40 years old."

While Kathy believes Jennifer is dead, she shared an age-enhanced photo of Adrianna. Kathy said she even did an Ancestry DNA test in case Adrianna is still out there.

Kathy Nale Adrianna Wix age-enhanced photo

"We not only want to bring justice, but if Adrianna is still out there in the world of social media today, she could even recognize her own image," Nale said.

Now that people who knew Jennifer likely have kids of their own, Kathy hopes it will prompt them to come forward with information.

"There is no peace," Nale said.

Both the TBI and Robertson County Sheriff's Office confirm there are no new leads, but the case is still open.

Anyone with information that could help to find Adrianna or explain what happened to Jennifer is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.