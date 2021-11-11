NAACP calls for closure of Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, cites 'barbaric treatment' of Black men

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Branch of the NAACP is calling for the closure of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center citing its “barbaric treatment” of African American men.

The NAACP called for the private prison's closure on Thursday via a news release. The organization also called for the state and U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Trousdale Turner's treatment of Black men.

The NAACP is expected to announce more details during a news briefing at 2 p.m. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates.