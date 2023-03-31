Names of victims killed in Kentucky Black Hawk helicopter crash released

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army has released the names of the nine victims killed in Wednesday night's crash during a training exercise involving two Black Hawk helicopters out of Fort Campbell.

· Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

· Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

· Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

· Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

· Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

· Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

· Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

· Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

· Sgt. David Solinas, Jr., 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

Commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. J.P. McGee, offered the following statement:

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Alabama is currently investigating the deadly crash.