Napier Day Parade and Block Party returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Juneteenth events are kicking off in Nashville and in South Nashville dozens gathered for the return of the Napier Day Parade and Block Party.

This is the first time since the pandemic that the event returns to the area.

The Black Mental Health Village Men's Initiative, re-launched the event with the goal of celebrating the rich African American history in the city.

Organizer, Joseph Bazelais, said they want people to know about the many community leaders working to make South Nashville a safer and more prosperous place.

"We want to come in and reverse that stigma, transform the community morale and see where we can connect some dots between some community partners and true servant leaders of South Nashville," he said.

The Napier Day Parade honors the rich legacy left behind by African American leaders.

But, Bazelais said, the event also looks to find ways to make sure people in diverse communities access resources, that historically have not been given to them.

"A lot of new business, new opportunities coming to the city. Amazon is here. Oracle is here. You know, Alliane Bernstein is here. And the same residents that have been here for the past ten, twenty, five, six generations that have really been here. How do we make sure that those residents are centered in the narrative. How do we focus and raise their voices," he said.

Organizers said the event is not only a celebration, it's a time to connect people with organizations working for them offering services like mental health resources, job opportunities, youth programs and more.

The hope is that the next generation can live in a more prosperous community.