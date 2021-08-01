Napier Elementary School hosts back-to-school event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may be hard to believe, but Metro students will head back to school in just ten days. That's why Napier Elementary hosted a welcome event for students and their families.

Children were able to pick up free supplies like books, pencils and backpacks thanks to generous donations.

COVID vaccinations were also offered at the event by Vanderbilt Medical Center.

In partnership with the Nashville Soccer Club and other donors, school leaders also held a dedication for the school's new soccer and football fields.

Leaders say the pop-up program was crucial for under-served children in the school's community.

"For the students we hope that they continue to know that we're here for them and that Napier is a safe place for them and that our main goal is to make sure that they know that they can come and continue to function as a students because the last two years- it was hard on everybody," said the school's principal, Dr. Watechia Lawless.

About 250 families attended the event.

On August 15, students will also have the opportunity to attend a Nashville SC game.