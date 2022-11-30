NASCAR celebrates the end of the race season in Music City with NASCAR Champion's Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third year, NASCAR is celebrating the end of race season in Music City during Champion’s Week. Festivities are happening on November 30 and December 1.

NASCAR reps said they continue to see a huge turnout of fans not only on the racetrack but at celebrations year after year, which is why they chose Nashville to host the celebration week again.

Champion’s Week starts Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Jason Alden’s on Broadway. Fans will be able to watch a live podcast show with Barstool Sports and see their favorite NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver. It’s free and open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The 2022 NASCAR Awards will be hosted at the Music City Center on Thursday at 5 p.m.

This season’s NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champions will be crowned. They’ll be airing on Peacock Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m.