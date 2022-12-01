NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez shares story with children at Casa Azafran

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's not every day that a NASCAR driver stops by to share his story of success with children and take them on in a head-to-head race.

But that's exactly what happened Wednesday at Casa Azafran.

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez shared advice with young racers.

"We're the same. If I was able to come from a different country and be successful, they can too. We are exactly the same," Suarez said.

It's no longer all about winning championships and trophies for him, it's also about sharing the race with others.

Suarez recently became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series, an accomplishment he hopes will inspire children who look like him — to dream big, too.

Nunca te rindas en tus sueños. pic.twitter.com/9wZiU6flZc — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) June 13, 2022

"When you're a kid, you're always looking for someone to look out for, an example, someone that is doing something well. It can be in racing, but whatever that may be is going to apply."

It's a message that was heard clearly by those at Casa Azafran, especially members of the Boys and Girls Club.

"That's how I get my ideas to go on in life. I watch my role models and go off of them and how they succeeded, I feel like I can do that too," student Michelle Acpeitia said.

Many of the children in the crowd can relate to Suarez's story.

"My mom was born in Mexico but she came to America. My grandmother taught her to speak English," Acpeitia said.

As the city keeps growing and there's more investment in sports venues, Mayor John Cooper said it's important that diverse communities also get included.

"This is a town for us. And the fact that we have an authentic historic track since 1905, it was always our track. We should have never let it become underinvested. Here is our path to turn it into a community asset," he said.

For Suarez, it's about making sure the sport also keeps getting more inclusive.