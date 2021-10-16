Watch
'Nashville 6' honored in 28th annual Top Cop Awards

Metro Nashville Police Department
The six MNPD officers who worked to evacuate persons on 2nd Avenue early Christmas morning
Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 15, 2021
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTVF) — An incredible honor tonight for the “Nashville 6,” in Washington D.C as part of the 28th annual National Top Cop Awards.

Officers Tylor Luellen, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sgt. Tim Miller were honored during the ceremony.

The six Metro officers quickly sprang into action to help rescue residents in downtown Nashville just moments before the Christmas Day bombing tore through 2nd Avenue last December.

Earlier this year, the Nashville 6 officers were named “Police Officers of the Year” by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

